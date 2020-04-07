UFC 249 ready to go as Ferguson, Gaethje make weight for Florida fight

Global  

UFC 249 ready to go as Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje make weight for this weekend's lightweight showdown in Florida

SHOWS: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (MAY 8, 2020) (UFC - Broadcasters and Digital: MUST COURTESY 'UFC'.

NO RESALES) 1.

JUSTIN GAETHJE ON SCALE AND HIS WEIGHT BEING ANNOUNCED AS 155 POUNDS (70.3 KILOGRAMS) 2.

TONY FERGUSON ON SCALE AND HIS WEIGHT BEING ANNOUNCED AS 155 POUNDS 3.

GAETHJE AND FERGUSON STARING EACH OTHER DOWN AND POSING FOR PHOTO FROM FARTHER AWAY THAN USUAL 4.

GAETHJE AND FERGUSON SHAKING HANDS STORY: The UFC 249 main event is ready to go after Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson both made weight Friday (May 8) for their lightweight fight this weekend in Florida.

The American mixed martial artists both tipped the scales at the maximum 155 pounds (70.3 kilograms) for what's being billed as an interim lightweight title bout with class champ Khabib Nurmagomedov at home in Dagestan due to the coronavirus.

Former collegiate wrestler Ferguson, coming into the bout on a 12-fight win streak, was supposed to fight Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn, New York on April 18 but the event was postponed due to the outbreak.

Saturday's (May 9) bout at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville is taking place with stringent testing procedures and no fans in attendance and a sports-starved audience could make it one of the more popular mixed martial arts events.

Nurmagomedov is reportedly set to face the winner of Saturday's fight, while also lurking in the wings is former two-weight title-holder Conor McGregor, who made a return to winning ways with a swift TKO of Donald Cerrone in January.

(Production: David Grip)



