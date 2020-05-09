Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Bond TOMORROW NEVER DIES - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Michelle Yeoh - Tower Jump

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:38s - Published
James Bond TOMORROW NEVER DIES - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Michelle Yeoh - Tower Jump

James Bond TOMORROW NEVER DIES - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Michelle Yeoh - Tower Jump

James Bond TOMORROW NEVER DIES - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Michelle Yeoh - Tower Jump “Next time I’ll take the elevator.” The leap down Carver’s HQ in TOMORROW NEVER DIES (1997) was a stunt in two halves.

Stunt performers Mark Southworth (doubling for 007) and Wendy Leech (Wai-Lin) jumped from the Sinn Sathorn Tower in Thailand.

At Frogmore studios in the UK, Pierce Brosnan and Michelle Yeoh repelled down a five-story section — by moving the banner up the building, the actors looked like they moved down all 43 floors.

Plot synopsis: James Bond sets out to stop a media mogul's plan to induce war between China and the U.K in order to obtain exclusive global media coverage.

Director: Roger Spottiswoode Writers: Bruce Feirstein, Ian Fleming Stars: Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce, Michelle Yeoh

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elyob

elyob Watching James Bond Tomorrow Never Dies, and when they show their cutting edge IT setup and it all looks like rejects from CEX. 31 minutes ago

RealCMalone

Connor Malone Tomorrow Never Dies is the most underrated James Bond film. Other suggestions? 38 minutes ago

satelliteMark21

Mark @Gmb @piersmorgan just watching James Bond "Tomorrow Never Dies" - jumped up media moguls think they run the people… https://t.co/1TDMrfdQ8m 56 minutes ago

17menzies17

Staying Alert Menzies James Bond - Tomorrow Never Dies is a very underrated movie 1 hour ago

kkthedoctor

✨KKtheDoctor RT @BListAtCapital: I was just about to go to bed but Tomorrow Never Dies is starting on ITV and despite having all the James Bond films on… 1 hour ago

enochrugby

James Giles @mattwridley Just a note the James Bond film is on Tomorrow Never Dies about a media mogul wanting to control the w… https://t.co/JBTsbUK3Q9 2 hours ago

JohanusK

𝘑𝘰𝘩𝘢𝘯 @Gretchen5114 I'll be up for a while yet, watching James Bond - Tomorrow Never Dies 2 hours ago

YD_1802

Yaya RT @ShaknNotStir007: Happy 67th birthday to James Bond himself Pierce Brosnan! Brosnan played Bond on four films - Goldeneye, Tomorrow Ne… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry, Toby Stephens and Rosamund Pike - Frost vs Jinx [Video]

James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry, Toby Stephens and Rosamund Pike - Frost vs Jinx

James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry, Toby Stephens and Rosamund Pike - Frost vs Jinx On this day in 2002, Halle Berry and Rosamund Pike began shooting Jinx and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:54Published
James Bond GOLDENEYE movie (1995) - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Sean Bean - Bond vs Trevelyan [Video]

James Bond GOLDENEYE movie (1995) - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Sean Bean - Bond vs Trevelyan

James Bond GOLDENEYE movie (1995) - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Sean Bean - Bond vs Trevelyan On this day in 1995, shooting began on Bond and Alex Trevelyan’s climactic fight scene in GOLDENEYE...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:23Published