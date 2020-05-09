James Bond TOMORROW NEVER DIES - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Michelle Yeoh - Tower Jump “Next time I’ll take the elevator.” The leap down Carver’s HQ in TOMORROW NEVER DIES (1997) was a stunt in two halves.

Stunt performers Mark Southworth (doubling for 007) and Wendy Leech (Wai-Lin) jumped from the Sinn Sathorn Tower in Thailand.

At Frogmore studios in the UK, Pierce Brosnan and Michelle Yeoh repelled down a five-story section — by moving the banner up the building, the actors looked like they moved down all 43 floors.

Plot synopsis: James Bond sets out to stop a media mogul's plan to induce war between China and the U.K in order to obtain exclusive global media coverage.

Director: Roger Spottiswoode Writers: Bruce Feirstein, Ian Fleming Stars: Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce, Michelle Yeoh