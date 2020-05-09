The Trouble With Wolves Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: Once exterminated from the lower 48 states, the Gray Wolf’s triumphant return to Yellowstone and the surrounding states has been characterized by many as, ‘the greatest animal conservation success in human history.’ However, to many others living in the areas affected, the story is drastically different.

There is, after all, a reason Wolves have been, and continue to be, the world’s most controversial predator.

But do they deserve a place on the landscape?

From hunters and ranchers to biologists and wildlife specialists, The Trouble With Wolves is a rich character study that reveals what’s really going on in the West, and it probably isn’t quite what you’ve been told by agenda-driven environmentalists or anti-wolf groups.

Director: Collin Monda