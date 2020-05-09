Boy Accidentally Hits Kid's Face With his Crotch While Trying to Take Slam Dunk By Jumping Over Him
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:10s - Published
This boy set a challenge for himself.
He tried to slam dunk by jumping over a kid who stood in front of the basket.
However, he could not jump high enough and ended up hitting the kid's face with his crotch.
The kid fell backwards and slammed his head on the ground.
He did make the dunk shot, in spite of the mishap.