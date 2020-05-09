Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Things of Life Movie (1970) - Michel Piccoli, Romy Schneider

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:30s - Published
The Things of Life Movie (1970) - Michel Piccoli, Romy Schneider

The Things of Life Movie (1970) - Michel Piccoli, Romy Schneider

The Things of Life Movie trailer HD (1970) - Plot synopsis: A highway engineer is involved in a car crash, after which, near death, he remembers his life leading up to the accident.

Director: Claude Sautet Writers: Sandro Continenza, Jean-Loup Dabadie, Paul Guimard Stars: Michel Piccoli, Romy Schneider, Gérard Lartigau Genre: Drama, Romance

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this