The Things of Life Movie (1970) - Michel Piccoli, Romy Schneider Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:30s - Published 1 week ago The Things of Life Movie (1970) - Michel Piccoli, Romy Schneider The Things of Life Movie trailer HD (1970) - Plot synopsis: A highway engineer is involved in a car crash, after which, near death, he remembers his life leading up to the accident. Director: Claude Sautet Writers: Sandro Continenza, Jean-Loup Dabadie, Paul Guimard Stars: Michel Piccoli, Romy Schneider, Gérard Lartigau Genre: Drama, Romance 0

