Hope and justice for women who've survived ISIS | Rabiaa El Garani

Human rights protector Rabiaa El Garani shares the challenging, heartbreaking story of sexual violence committed against Yazidi women and girls in Iraq by ISIS -- and her work seeking justice for the survivors.

"These victims have been through unimaginable pain.

But with a little help, they show how resilient they are," she says.

"It is an honor to bear witness; it is a privilege to seek justice." (This talk contains mature content.)