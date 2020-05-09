Saints cut Larry Warford

Green bay - packers.- - the saints' first round - selection suddenly makes a lot- - - - more sense... upon today's- release of offensive guard larr- warford.- the former third round pick of- the lions made the pro bowl, in- his first three seasons with th- black and gold... but the move- saves the team about seven- million dollars, in cap space..- leading up to the final year of- his deal.

- cutting ties with warford also- opens up a starting spot, - for cesar ruiz... taken with th- 24th overall pick... in last- month's n-f-l draft.- ruiz was the youngest interior- lineman selected, in the- draft... with the ability to- play center or guard... - depending on the needs of the - team.