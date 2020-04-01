|
|
MTA Receives Almost $4 Billion In Emergency Funding, Says It Needs More
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:43s - Published
MTA Receives Almost $4 Billion In Emergency Funding, Says It Needs More
The MTA is getting almost $4 billion in federal emergency funding, but officials say they still need a lot more just to survive; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Recent related news from verified sources
|The MTA projects an $8.9 billion loss in revenue through 2021.
CBS 2 - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
House Passes $484 Billion Bill for Small Business Aid
House Passes $484 Billion Bill
for Small Business Aid The new bill was passed
by a 388-5-1 vote. Four Republicans and one Democrat voted
against the proposal, while independent
Rep. Justin Amash of..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09Published
Airlines Experiencing 'Deepest Crisis Ever'
As coronavirus continues to spread globally, commercial airline flights are losing more business than ever before. The trade group representing the world’s airlines called the last few months the..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:40Published
|