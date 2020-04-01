Global  

MTA Receives Almost $4 Billion In Emergency Funding, Says It Needs More

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:43s - Published
The MTA is getting almost $4 billion in federal emergency funding, but officials say they still need a lot more just to survive; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

MTA Says It Needs Another $3 Billion In Emergency Funding As Coronavirus Pandemic Causes 90% Decrease In Ridership, Unprecedented Subway Shutdown

The MTA projects an $8.9 billion loss in revenue through 2021.
CBS 2 - Published


wadibig

@WADIBIG MTA Receives Almost $4 Billion In Emergency Funding, Says It Needs More https://t.co/9mMlZMpd6W 2 days ago


