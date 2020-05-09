berea student racism

Period yet c1 3 and two juveniles..

For harrassment, after a post on social media.

The incident went viral..

After a student at madision southern high school.

Who says she was the target of the harrassment..went public on facebook.

The school says its investigating.

But as abc 36s bobbi mcswine reports... the student says she needs more than just the promise of change.

20-25 sot you have to speak up.

We cant stay silent forever.

And, in fact, sophomore macie hill didnt stay silent.

She took to facebook about the racism she she faced from other students at madison southern high school.

She says she was invited to a snapchat group, where other students called her the n-word and criticized her for speaking out.

Sot we need to change how were dealing with these types of situations because if its continuous, obviously its not being dealt with properly.

Hill plays soft ball, runs track, wrestles and is in musical theater.

Shes a very involved student.and is vocal about racism.

Sot you never know how people are going to respond, and thats scary sometimes.

But hill didnt let that stop her from going public.

In the past, hill says she went to a teacher seeking help about another racially-charged incident.

Sot he said that he would deal with it, but he was sure that the student wasnt racist.

Hill says she went to the principal after that, but she she wasnt told how the situation was handled.

She says the public outcry from the most recent incident makes it hard for the school to ignore it.

Sot theres a lot more eyes on them than would be it this was just in the school, so i think that forces their hand a little bit to do more.

Madison southern high school principle released a statement condemning the racial slurs and behavior.

But hill says she wants more than words.

Sot i want all books that say the n-word.i dont want them in the room.

I cant tell you how many times ive had sit while my classmates and teachers say the n-word with me being the only black student in the room.

Hill says she also wants more black teachers in the school.

Overall, hill says shes received a lot of support from the online community.

Sot no one is alone in these types of situations, this is happening all across america.

Bobbi mcswine, abc 36 news.

