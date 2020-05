Recent related videos from verified sources Watch: Passengers thank Indian Govt for their evacuation from Toronto amid COVID-19



Several Indian passengers who are coming back to India from Canada's Toronto thanked Indian Government and Indian Embassy for arrangement of repatriation flights for their return. A special flight of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49 Published 3 days ago Indian national in US gives big shout out to Indian govt for 'Vande Bharat Mission'



Indian nationals arrived at San Francisco airport to fly back to home. "I would like to give a big shout out to all the officials who have been working tirelessly day and night to bring us back. Thank.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago