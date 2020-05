Lockdown plan emerges: masks at work, visitor quarantine and more cycle lanes Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published 2 days ago Lockdown plan emerges: masks at work, visitor quarantine and more cycle lanes The next steps in the UK’s lockdown plan are becoming clearer after the Government indicated it would reopen garden centres, encourage commuters to use bikes and potentially quarantine foreign visitors. 0

