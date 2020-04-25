Global  

Man creates stunning Mother's Day surprise for mum living with dementia

Australian Jason van Genderen wanted to give his mum a special surprise this Mother's Day but, because of the coronavirus lockdown, options were limited this year.

87-year-old Hendrika has both Alzheimers and vascular dementia so van Genderen wanted to create a unique experience which would resonate with their past and also be something they could enjoy at Forrester's Beach home.

"My parents used to always take me to the Sydney Aquarium as a child for an annual outing," van Genderen said.

"This time we thought we'd bring the aquarium home for my elderly mum!" he added.

The family set about lining the windows of the house with baking paper and then set up two borrowed projectors ready to beam images onto the windows.

When Hendrika was sitting comfortably outside with a glass of bubbly, they raised the curtains revealing the outside of the house turned into a spectacular aquarium.

The footage was shot on May 8th and 9th ahead of Australian Mother's Day on May 10th.

