Police investigate reports of gunshots during VE Day celebrations in Nottingham Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:58s - Published 4 days ago Police investigate reports of gunshots during VE Day celebrations in Nottingham Police investigate reports of a firearm discharge during VE Day celebrations in Nottingham, UK. Police were called to Spalding Road in Sneinton, Nottingham at around 14:30 on the May 8th and remained in place till around 12 pm today (May 9th). 0

