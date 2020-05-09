Little Richard Dead at 87 'Rolling Stone' reports the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator died on Saturday.

His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown.

Born in Macon, Georgia, in 1932, he was one of 12 children.

Real name Richard Wayne Penniman, the pianist was known for his flamboyant style and larger-than-life stage presence.

With songs like “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally” and “Good Golly Miss Molly,” his influence was massive.

In 1986, he was inducted into the first class of the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in 1993.

Rest in peace, Little Richard.