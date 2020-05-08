Vizag gas leak: Locals protest outside LG Polymers demanding closure of plant

Locals from RR Venkatapuram gathered outside LG Polymers demanding shutting down of the plant.

Locals also demanded the arrest of those responsible for the gas leak which claimed 12 lives.

On Thursday, 12 people died and over 1,000 were hospitalized after Styrene gas leaked during wee hours at LG Polymers.

Locals were seen lying along the street after the incident.

The gas spread to villages over a five-kilometer radius.