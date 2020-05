The best of Soccer Saturday funnies - Part 3 Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 05:20s - Published 2 days ago The best of Soccer Saturday funnies - Part 3 There may be no live football, but this selection of classic moments from the Soccer Saturday archives is guaranteed to brighten your day! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources The best of Soccer Saturday funnies - Part 2



Enjoy some more classic moments from the Soccer Saturday archives as the gang are reunited. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 05:44 Published 2 days ago The best of Soccer Saturday funnies



There may not be any football at the moment, but the Soccer Saturday team are back! And they're looking back at some memorable moments from throughout the years... Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:51 Published 2 days ago