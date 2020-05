Sheridan Smith has given birth! Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:53s - Published 2 days ago Sheridan Smith has given birth! The actress is engaged to Jamie Horn, and the duo have some happy news to announce: Sheridan has given birth to a baby boy! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this katie RT @SkyNews: Sheridan Smith has given birth to a baby boy, the actress announced on Twitter https://t.co/vCyDGghxxE 2 hours ago Global Analytica Sheridan Smith has given birth to a baby boy, the actress announced on Twitter https://t.co/gqqxCPnS8F 2 hours ago SkyNews Sheridan Smith has given birth to a baby boy, the actress announced on Twitter https://t.co/vCyDGghxxE 2 hours ago Issy Moore RT @SkyNews: Sheridan Smith has given birth to a baby boy, the actress announced on Twitter https://t.co/feGWRScox7 4 hours ago Liverpool Echo RT @celebliverpool: The Cilla star has given birth to her first child https://t.co/nBqbT3JwmM 6 hours ago