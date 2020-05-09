Face Vocal Band combines hundreds of voices to create "virtual choir"
|
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Face Vocal Band combines hundreds of voices to create "virtual choir"
Boulder-based Face Vocal Band has toured the world, performed at Red Rocks, and was rehearsing for their debut at Carnegie Hall in March when the novel Coronavirus pandemic changed everything.
Now, just like everyone, the five members of Face are homebound.
But they are still working to bring people together through music.