Related videos from verified sources Boer Goats Play in the Snow



Occurred on May 9, 2020 / Canfield, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: "This fun video was taken at our family's farm in the morning of May 9th 2020. I was going about morning chores when large fluffy.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago Large flakes of snow fall from the sky in Alberta



This backyard won't be getting a break from the snow today. Credit: Pelmorex Media Duration: 00:33 Published on April 15, 2020