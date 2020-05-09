Putin Says Russia Faces 'New And Grueling Phase' Of Pandemic

Russia has risen to be the fifth-hardest hit in the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Business Insider, Russia has now recorded more than 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus for the seventh day in a row.

On Saturday, the country recorded 10,817 new cases of the coronavirus in one day and 104 deaths.

That brings the country's total cases to 198,676 and deaths to 1,827.

Moscow and some other regions have been under lockdown since late March in response to the pandemic.