Elon Musk Goes On Twitter Rant Over Its Shut Down Car Factories, Threatens To Sue California

Elon Musk went on a rant on Twitter about the state of California shutting down his Tesla factories.

While Musk announced his Freemont, CA plan would reopen to his staff, Alameda County’s interim public health office said it wasn’t approved.

Alameda County confirmed 1,961 COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths, which is where the factory is located.

According to Jalopnik, Musk said Tesla will sue Alameda County and will move its headquarters to Texas/Nevada.