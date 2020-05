Shaquille O'Neal Surprises Students From Young Scholars Charter School Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:35s - Published 5 days ago Shaquille O'Neal Surprises Students From Young Scholars Charter School Shaq announced a donation to the school, which will make sure the sports program stays afloat. 0

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL SURPRISED SOME LOCAL STUDENTS TODAY. WE'RE GOING TO DONATE 200,000 TO YOU GUYS. OH MY GOD. WE'RE GOING TO BUILD A NEW COURT FOR YOU GUYS. SHACK HIMSELF CRASHED A ZOOM MEETING ALONG WITH BASICALLY BASKETBALL STARTING TONY THE TIGER. PHILADELPHIA YOUNG SCHOLARS CHARTER SCHOOL WERE ON THAT ZOOM CALL. YOU SEE ROUNDS OF APPLAUSE OF COURSE. SHACK ANNOUNCED A DONATION TO THE SCHOOL WHICH WILL MAKE SURE THE SPORTS PROGRAM STAYS AFLOAT.





