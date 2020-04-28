Spider-Man fanatic marks Mother's Day by wearing superhero costume to supermarket

Global  

A Spider-Man fanatic marked Mother's Day by wearing superhero costume to supermarket.

Carlo Angelo Garces, 32, from Mandaluyong City, the Philippines, wore the iconic red and blue outfit to go shopping on May 10.

He wore a tag which read 'Thank you dear frontliners, our true superheroes', a tribute to the medical staff currently handling the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

The date of Mother's Day varies around the world, however today - the second Sunday in May - is a popular choice for the annual event.

As well as the Philippines, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Singapore and Taiwan are some of the other countries celebrating their mothers today

