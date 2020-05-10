Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indian sand artist creates coronavirus Mother's Day sculpture

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Indian sand artist creates coronavirus Mother's Day sculpture

Indian sand artist creates coronavirus Mother's Day sculpture

Renowned Indian sand artist and Padma Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sculpture celebrating mothers working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Indian sand artist creates coronavirus Mother's Day sculpture

Renowned Indian sand artist and Padma Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sculpture celebrating mothers working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new work, which stands on the beach in Puri in Odisha state, features masked female key workers beneath a sign reading: "Happy Mother's Day." The date of Mother's Day varies around the world, however, today - the second Sunday in May - is a popular choice for the annual event.

As well as India, Australia, the Philippines, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Singapore and Taiwan are some of the other countries honouring their mothers today



Recent related news from verified sources

Mother's Day 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to mothers leading fight against COVID-19

On the occasion of Mother's Day, world-renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OrlandoVieira

Orlando Vieira - Adv RT @CGTNOfficial: Indian sand artist creates special #COVID19 Mother's Day sculpture https://t.co/RhLApCKJk4 28 seconds ago

ActivateImpact

Activate Impact RT @SDG2030: Leading Indian sand artist creates special #COVID19 #MothersDay sand sculpture #BuildBackSustainable #LeaveNoOneBehind @do… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Air India pilots test positive for Coronavirus, all asymptomatic | Oneindia News [Video]

5 Air India pilots test positive for Coronavirus, all asymptomatic | Oneindia News

According to sources, Five pilots of Air India have tested positive for coronavirus. They were detected after 77 pilots of the airline were tested for the virus yesterday on priority basis. None of the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:30Published
Spider-Man fanatic marks Mother's Day by wearing superhero costume to supermarket [Video]

Spider-Man fanatic marks Mother's Day by wearing superhero costume to supermarket

A Spider-Man fanatic marked Mother's Day by wearing superhero costume to supermarket. Carlo Angelo Garces, 32, from Mandaluyong City, the Philippines, wore the iconic red and blue outfit to go..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:28Published