Indian sand artist creates coronavirus Mother's Day sculpture

Renowned Indian sand artist and Padma Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sculpture celebrating mothers working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Renowned Indian sand artist and Padma Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sculpture celebrating mothers working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new work, which stands on the beach in Puri in Odisha state, features masked female key workers beneath a sign reading: "Happy Mother's Day." The date of Mother's Day varies around the world, however, today - the second Sunday in May - is a popular choice for the annual event.

As well as India, Australia, the Philippines, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Singapore and Taiwan are some of the other countries honouring their mothers today