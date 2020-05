Bootsie the Cat Pushes Bowl off Bench Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:39s - Published 23 hours ago Bootsie the Cat Pushes Bowl off Bench Occurred on May 4, 2020 / Kennesaw, Georgia, USA Info from Licensor: "Bootsie is a five-year-old rescue cat found in Chamblee Georgia. She and her mother were trapped and fixed. I found homes for all of them but I kept Bootsie because my German Shepherd fell in love with her and would let Bootsie nurse on her." 0

