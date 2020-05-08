gov on churches

Kentucky horse park through our forcht bank skyview.

Sat/rad here's is the current sat/rad outside across central and eastern kentucky now to our top story at 11..governor beshear says churches can offer in-person services...and he urges them to follow his social distancing guidelines...this announcement after a friday night federal ruling in favor of in-person service.

Tabernacle baptist church in nicholasville won a temporary restraining order blocking governor andy beshear's order banning in- person church services..

Part of his order on mass gatherings.

As we reported earlier this week... tabernacle baptist's lawsuit said beshear's order was unconstitional.

Two other federal judges in kentucky had previously ruled that the ban on in-person church services 'was constitutional'.

Beshear originially announced church in person gatherings could re-open on may 20th...with social distancing guidelines.

At today's briefing he moved that date up to today.

"i really hope that these rulings don't have some groups going back faster than they should.

Not doing everything that needs to be done and causing the spread of the coronavirus."

