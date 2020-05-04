Couple celebrates 70 years of marriage with parade

Global  

Finally this morning... a wabash valley couple is celebrating 70-years together.

Margaret and garland stanton were married may 14th, 19-50.

Their family had planned a party at their church... but covid-19 changed those plans.

Instead... family and friends gathered saturday afternoon for a parade in dugger, indiana.

The couple watched and waved as cars drove by and well wishes were shouted out car windows.

