Couple celebrates 70 years of marriage with parade
Finally this morning... a wabash valley couple is celebrating 70-years together.
Margaret and garland stanton were married may 14th, 19-50.
Their family had planned a party at their church... but covid-19 changed those plans.
Instead... family and friends gathered saturday afternoon for a parade in dugger, indiana.
The couple watched and waved as cars drove by and well wishes were shouted out car windows.
