Prince Harry: 'Life has changed dramatically'

Britain's Prince Harry has shared a surprise video message online to mark what would have been the opening day of the postponed Invictus Games .

The message recorded from the royals new home in Los Angeles was uploaded onto Invictus Games social media websites on Saturday (May 9).

Harry urged those involved in the games to look out for each other during this ''challenging time'' and encouraged the use of online activities and events to help people stay in touch.

The Invictus Games, an international sporting event for army veterans, was due to kick off in The Hague, the Netherlands, from 9 to 16 May, 2020.

Harry announced its postponement in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and said the event would be moved to 2021 but no dates were known yet.

Harry, his wife Meghan and their son Archie are now living in Los Angeles after the couple stepped down from their royal roles at the end of March.