Snowbirds put on a show over Toronto Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published 18 hours ago 'Operation Inspiration' continues its cross Canada tour. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Marie Belanger @CFSnowbirds Actually, you flew right over my house this morning, and I watched your spectacular show to the west,… https://t.co/L65jkPM1mQ 13 hours ago