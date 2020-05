Pechanga Resort Casino Plans To Reopen This June Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:18s - Published 3 weeks ago Pechanga Resort Casino Plans To Reopen This June Pechanga Resort in Temecula is planning to reopen in June. However, measures will be taken to ensure social distancing. 0

