Firefighters battle 'human-caused' blaze under hot midday Florida sun

Firefighters battle the Hurst Hammock fire in Florida under the midday sun on Sunday.

The Hurst Hammock fire, mapped at 1,248 acres, was “human caused,” firefighters said.

Florida Forest Service's Blackwater Forestry Center said in a Facebook update: "Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters will continue increasing and reinforcing fire containment lines and mopping up hot spots today.

The 5 Mile Swamp Fire is 2206 acres and 65 percent contained.

The Hurst Hammock Fire is 1248 acres and 65 percent contained."