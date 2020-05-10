Riviera Beach family welcomes newborn girl on Mother's Day

A South Florida mother was delighted to give birth to a baby girl on Mother's Day.

MOTHER THAN GIVING BIRTH ONTHE SAME DAY.

TODAY AT ST.MARYELIZABETH SHAMEL GAVE BIRTH TOA BABY GIRL NAMED SERENITYWEIGHING IN AT 7 POUNDS AND 6OUNCES.

THE FAMILY LIVES INRIVIERA BEACH AND THIS ITHEIR FOURTH CHILD.“ITEXCITING, IIDAY BUT WE DID.

SHEIT FEELS GREAT” ELIZABEWENT ON TO SAY THAT YESTERDAYWAS HER BIRTHDAY AND SHE WASGLAD THAT LITTLE SERENITY WILLHAVE HER OWN DAY TO CELEBRATTONIGHTSHOWERS LIKELY, MAINLYBEFORE 9PM.

CLOUDY, WITH A LOW