Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Riviera Beach family welcomes newborn girl on Mother's Day

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Riviera Beach family welcomes newborn girl on Mother's Day

Riviera Beach family welcomes newborn girl on Mother's Day

A South Florida mother was delighted to give birth to a baby girl on Mother's Day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Riviera Beach family welcomes newborn girl on Mother's Day

MOTHER THAN GIVING BIRTH ONTHE SAME DAY.

TODAY AT ST.MARYELIZABETH SHAMEL GAVE BIRTH TOA BABY GIRL NAMED SERENITYWEIGHING IN AT 7 POUNDS AND 6OUNCES.

THE FAMILY LIVES INRIVIERA BEACH AND THIS ITHEIR FOURTH CHILD.“ITEXCITING, IIDAY BUT WE DID.

SHEIT FEELS GREAT” ELIZABEWENT ON TO SAY THAT YESTERDAYWAS HER BIRTHDAY AND SHE WASGLAD THAT LITTLE SERENITY WILLHAVE HER OWN DAY TO CELEBRATTONIGHTSHOWERS LIKELY, MAINLYBEFORE 9PM.

CLOUDY, WITH A LOW




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sandee51960

Sandy RT @WPTV: Riviera Beach family welcomes newborn girl on Mother's Day https://t.co/fWpeYCwVJy https://t.co/IheSvIdtKI 11 hours ago

WPTV

WPTV Riviera Beach family welcomes newborn girl on Mother's Day https://t.co/fWpeYCwVJy https://t.co/IheSvIdtKI 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Memorial Driftwood Nursing Center throws Mother’s Day parade [Video]

Memorial Driftwood Nursing Center throws Mother’s Day parade

Staff at a Gulf Coast nursing facility teamed up with family members to put together a Mother’s Day celebration for residents at a safe distance.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Dad and Daughters Perform Ballet for Mother's Day [Video]

Dad and Daughters Perform Ballet for Mother's Day

This trio of dad and little daughters thought of doing something special for Mother's Day. They recorded a ballet performance in their living room for their mom. They looked adorable with their sweet..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:29Published