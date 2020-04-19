Global  

Mad Dog Time Movie (1996) - Ellen Barkin, Gabriel Byrne, Richard Dreyfuss, Jeff Goldblum, Diane Lane

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Mad Dog Time Movie (1996) - Plot synopsis: With his boss in the madhouse, a mobster is temporary boss of the criminal empire just as vicious rivals threaten the control of the empire.

Director: Larry Bishop Writer: Larry Bishop Stars: Ellen Barkin, Gabriel Byrne, Richard Dreyfuss, Jeff Goldblum, Diane Lane Genre: Comedy, Crime

