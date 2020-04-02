The Top Health Leaders Of The US Are Now In Coronavirus Quarantine

An assortment of the US's top health leaders are in coronavirus quarantine, including its leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

According to Gizmodo, it's a sign COVID-19 is spreading between the people in charge of making important decisions about the pandemic.

Dr. Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, and FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn are all quarantining after exposure to COVID-19.

Gizmodo reports Fauci said he is carrying out a “modified quarantine” after making contact with a White House staffer who tested positive.

He will work from home, wear a mask “continually” for 14 days, and be tested daily.

Fauci, Hahn and Redfield are all expected to testify at a Senate coronavirus hearing next week.

Hahn and Redfield will be testifying remotely.