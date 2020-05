Don't get fooled by these coronavirus scams

BEST OF HUMANITY DURING THECORONAVIRUS SCARE, THERE ARESOME PEOPLE WHO ARE TRYING TOTAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR FEARS.(“For only $159, our highlytrained technicians will do afull air duct cleaning andsanitation to make sure theair you breath is free ofbacteria”) EXPERTS SAY UNLESSAN INFECTED PERSON HAS BEELIVING INSIDE YOUR HOME'S AIRDUCTS, THIS OFFER WON'TPREVENT THE SPREAD OFCORONAVIRUS BECAUSE THE VIRUSIS SPREAD FROM GERMSTRANSMITTED FROM PERSON TOPERSON.

YOUMAIL, A CAL━SCREENING APP, SAYS THERE'SBEEN A SURGE IN ROBOCALLMESSAGES CONCERNING COVI━19.DON'T BE FOOLED IF SOMEONEOFFERS YOU A VACCINE.

THERE ISNO VACCINE.

YOUMAIL SAYSTHERE'S ALSO BEEN A RI━OFFROBOCALL PROMOTING AN AMAZONWOR━ FRO━HOME SCAM THATCLAIMS TO PAY FOU━ HUNDREDDOLLARS A DAY.

THERE IS NOSUCH JOB.

AND DON'T GET SUCKEDIN ONLINE.

CONSUMER AFFAIRSREPORTS THERE'S AN INCREASE INEMAILS FROM FAKE PUBLIC HEALTHAGENCIES ASKING FOR DONATIONS.DO YOUR OWN ONLINE RESEARCHAND REPORT ANY SCAMS BY GOINGTO THE WEBSITES OF THE FEDERALTRADE COMMISSION OR THE OFFICEOF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL.

YOUCAN FIND MORE INFORMATIONABOUT CORONAVIRUS RELATEDSCAMS AND WHAT TO LOOK OUR FORON OUR WEBSITE WMAR 2 NEWS DOTCOM SLASH MATTER FOR MALLORY.THE BEACHES AND