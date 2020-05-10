RFA volleyball player continues career

Of 2020 and athletes who's seasons were cut short and who are continung their careers at the next level.

-- this accomplished volleyball player from rome free academy will now be serving it up at ke- uka college.

Casey hunziker has left her mark at rfa.

-- as a volleyball player she is a 3- year captain, 2-time section three first team all star and tri-valley league first team all-star.

-- on top of that, this season she was ranked first in section three in service points.

-- off of the court, she is apart of the 2018 marching band and color guard state champions, a varsity golf and varsity soccer player.

She is a member f the central new york storm hip-hop dance team and the john hayes oneil school of dance.

Not to mention her performance in the classroom.

She has been named a new york state scholar-athlete for 3 years, being a member of the national honor society.

This fall at ke-uka, she will be majoring in adolescent english education with a double minor in american sign language and teaching english abroad.

Congratulations on an amazing high school career casey!