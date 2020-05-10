RFA volleyball player continues career

Global  

Casey Hunziker to play volleyball at Keuka College
Of 2020 and athletes who's seasons were cut short and who are continung their careers at the next level.

-- this accomplished volleyball player from rome free academy will now be serving it up at ke- uka college.

Casey hunziker has left her mark at rfa.

-- as a volleyball player she is a 3- year captain, 2-time section three first team all star and tri-valley league first team all-star.

-- on top of that, this season she was ranked first in section three in service points.

-- off of the court, she is apart of the 2018 marching band and color guard state champions, a varsity golf and varsity soccer player.

She is a member f the central new york storm hip-hop dance team and the john hayes oneil school of dance.

Not to mention her performance in the classroom.

She has been named a new york state scholar-athlete for 3 years, being a member of the national honor society.

This fall at ke-uka, she will be majoring in adolescent english education with a double minor in american sign language and teaching english abroad.

Congratulations on an amazing high school career casey!




