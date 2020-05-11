Work on Irishman Bridge nears completion

We've told we've told you about efforts to repair a historic covered bridge.

Now... a park leader says crews have made a lot of progress in recent weeks.

The "irishman bridge" is located in vigo county's fowler park.

It's been under repair since last year.

Years of dirt and moisture caused the floor and support structure to decay.

Park leaders report the work underneath the bridge is now done.

The floor is back in and the sides of the bridge will be reinstalled in the coming days.

Superintendent, vigo county parks department adam grossman says, "it just seems light years away from where it was last year.

It's just exciting to see all the improvements."

Grossman says the bridge rehabilitation should be wrapped up in the coming weeks.

A little more work has to be done before the public