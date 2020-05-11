Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:22s
Supergirl S05E19 Immortal Kombat - Season Finale

Supergirl 5x19 "Immortal Kombat" Season 5 Episode 19 Promo Trailer HD (Season Finale) - DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTED THIS PENULTIMATE EPISODE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes that in order to stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Leviathan she must work with the one person she never thought she’d trust again – Lena (Katie McGrath).

Nia (Nicole Maines) keeps dreaming about Brainy (Jesse Rath) but struggles with what the dreams are trying to tell her.

Meanwhile, Brainy realizes there is only one way to stop Lex.

David Harewood directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Emilio Ortego Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb (#519).

Original airdate 5/17/2020.

Supergirl 5x19 Promo/Preview "Immortal Kombat" (Season Finale) Supergirl Season 5 Episode 19 Promo Supergirl Season 5 Season Finale Promo Supergirl 5x19 Promo "Immortal Kombat" (HD) Season Finale #Supergirl #DCTV » Watch Supergirl Sundays at 8:00pm/7c on The CW » Starring: Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Mechad Brooks, Jesse Rath

