Billions S05E03 Beg, Bribe, Bully Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:29s - Published 3 days ago Billions S05E03 Beg, Bribe, Bully Billions 5x03 "Beg, Bribe, Bully" Season 5 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - Chuck returns to his alma mater to pursue an opportunity. Axe's big venture is sidelined by a family crisis. Taylor asserts independence with a risky play. Chuck puts Wendy in an awkward position. Billions 5x03 Promo/Preview "Beg, Bribe, Bully" Billions Season 5 Episode 3 Promo Billions 5x03 Promo "Beg, Bribe, Bully" (HD) #Billions » Watch Billions Sundays at 9:00pm/8c on Showtime » Starring: Damien Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Malin Akerman, Maggie Siff 0

