Insecure S04E06 Lowkey Done

Insecure 4x06 "Lowkey Done" Season 4 Episode 6 Promo trailer HD - In need of some positive vibes after the block party, Issa (Issa Rae) goes out of her way to do good for random people across L.A., eventually turning to an unlikely source for comfort.

Meanwhile, Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) urges her friends to reconcile.

Written by Fran Richter; directed by Lacey Duke.

Insecure 4x06 Promo/Preview "Lowkey Done" Insecure Season 4 Episode 6 Promo Insecure 4x06 Promo "Lowkey Done" (HD) #InsecureHBO » Watch Insecure Sundays at 10:30pm on HBO » Starring: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and Lisa Joyce