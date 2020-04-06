China Offers Help to North Korea Despite Their Claims of Zero Cases

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping responded to a message that he received from North Korea's Kim Jong-un; and in doing so, may have just outed the country's claims of zero coronavirus cases.

Kim Jong-un said of Xi that he is 'highly appreciating that he is seizing a chance of victory in the war against the unprecedented epidemic.'

Xi said that he too highly appreciated Kim's support during China's outbreak and, 'showed his personal attention to the situation of the pandemic and people's health' in North Korea; a statement that would contradict the narrative Kim Jong-un has been pushing.

Xi said that more efforts were required to strengthen cooperation in preventing the spread of the virus, adding that China is 'willing to continue to provide assistance within its own capacity for [North Korea] in the fight against Covid-19.'

With Pyongyang being slow to accept public offers of help from the U.S., and with peace talks with Washington stalling, if North Korea accepted, or even looked like they accepted China's help the CPP would surely assert itself as Kim's true ally.

TomoNews is your best source for real news.

We cover the funniest, craziest and most talked-about stories on the internet.

If you're laughing, we're laughing.

If you're outraged, we're outraged.

We tell it like it is.

And because we can animate stories, TomoNews brings you news like you've never seen before.

Top TomoNews Stories - The most popular videos on TomoNews!

Http://bit.ly/Top_TomoNews_Stories You Idiot!

- People doing stupid things http://bit.ly/You-Idiot Recent Uploads - The latest stories brought to you by TomoNews http://bit.ly/Latest-TomoNews Ultimate TomoNews Compilations - Can't get enough of TomoNews?

This playlist is for you!

New videos every day http://bit.ly/Ulitmate_TomoNews_Compi... Thanks for watching TomoNews!

Like TomoNews on Facebook ►► http://www.facebook.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Twitter ►► @tomonewsus http://www.twitter.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Instagram ►► @tomonewsus http://instagram.com/tomonewsus Subscribe to TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-TomoNews Watch more TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/MoreTomoNews Visit our website for all the latest videos: http://us.tomonews.com Check out our Android app: http://bit.ly/1rddhCj Check out our iOS app: http://bit.ly/1gO3z1f Get top stories delivered to your inbox every day: http://bit.ly/tomo-newsletter