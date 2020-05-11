Top 10 Movie Vacations That Turned Deadly

For this list, we’ll be looking at various horror movies and thrillers that center around a trip or vacation, be it to a different country, or just a weekend away at a cottage.

And you thought your last vacation was a disaster.

And you thought your last vacation was a disaster.

For this list, we’ll be looking at various horror movies and thrillers that center around a trip or vacation, be it to a different country, or just a weekend away at a cottage.

Our countdown includes “Us”, “Hostel”, “Evil Dead II”, “The Cabin in the Woods”, and more!