Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Movie Vacations That Turned Deadly

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:26s - Published
Top 10 Movie Vacations That Turned Deadly

Top 10 Movie Vacations That Turned Deadly

And you thought your last vacation was a disaster.

For this list, we’ll be looking at various horror movies and thrillers that center around a trip or vacation, be it to a different country, or just a weekend away at a cottage.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Movie Vacations That Turned Deadly

And you thought your last vacation was a disaster.

For this list, we’ll be looking at various horror movies and thrillers that center around a trip or vacation, be it to a different country, or just a weekend away at a cottage.

Our countdown includes “Us”, “Hostel”, “Evil Dead II”, “The Cabin in the Woods”, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LabSeeman13

Seeman Top 10 Movie Vacations That Turned Deadly https://t.co/dbGgisSHBq via @YouTube 5 days ago