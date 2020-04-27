Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 01:59s - Published
FCA Replay May 8, 2020
"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA.
The top stories for the week of May 8, 2020, include FCA partnership with No Kid Hungry to ensure school children have nutritious food, winning sketches announced for 2020 FCA Drive for Design contest and FCA reports Q2 earnings.
FCA Replay is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of May 1, 2020, include the Chrysler Pacifica being named Best New Family Car in the minivan category by..