Talking Points: Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Opens Up About Losing Her Brother To COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:55s - Published 3 days ago Talking Points: Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Opens Up About Losing Her Brother To COVID-19 The Lt. Governor lost her own brother to COVID-19 and because of her job has had to maintain social distance from co-workers, Esme Murphy reports (1:55). WCCO 4 News at 10:30 - May 10, 2020 0

