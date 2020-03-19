ScottishPoliticsNews 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @ScoPoliticsNews: .@Ianblackford_MP says Boris Johnson's timeline of reopening schools, non-essential shops and hospitality "certainly w… 4 minutes ago

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿IainRS🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @SkyNews: .@Ianblackford_MP says Boris Johnson's timeline of reopening schools, non-essential shops and hospitality "certainly won't be… 9 minutes ago

grace hooper RT @SkyNewsBreak: Boris Johnson says "at the earliest by 1 June we believe we may be in a position to begin the phased reopening of shops a… 17 minutes ago

Federick RT @AJEnglish: UK shops and schools could partially reopen from June, says Prime Minister #BorisJohnson | https://t.co/6p3oKM1t5K https://t… 21 minutes ago

Richie Santosdiaz RT @Brexit: BREAKING: Boris Johnson says the U.K. government is aiming for a phased reopening of shops and some schools from June 1st http… 42 minutes ago

ScottishPoliticsNews 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 .@Ianblackford_MP says Boris Johnson's timeline of reopening schools, non-essential shops and hospitality "certainl… https://t.co/dcaDyDV3NL 52 minutes ago

Globe Paces RT @sylvesteramenu1: UK's Johnson says shops, schools could partially reopen from June https://t.co/a0S62zqncw 1 hour ago