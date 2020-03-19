Global  

UK's Johnson says shops, schools could partially reopen from June

UK's Johnson says shops, schools could partially reopen from June

UK's Johnson says shops, schools could partially reopen from June

British leader said now was not the time to end the lockdown as he unveiled plans to ease restrictions.

UK's Boris Johnson reveals plans to ease virus restrictions

The UK prime minister wants those who can't work from home, to return work and also says that, from...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Schools and shops shut until at least June, Boris Johnson tells nation

Boris Johnson has said schools and non-essential shops will remain shut in England until at least...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


UK PM Johnson: we can get on top of coronavirus in 12 weeks [Video]

UK PM Johnson: we can get on top of coronavirus in 12 weeks

Britain hopes to turn the tide on the coronavirus within the next 12 weeks if people follow government advice so that the number of those acquiring the virus will be decreasing by end of June, Prime..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published