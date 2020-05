Jennifer Kendall RT @fox7austin: .@Austin_Police @Chief_Manley stated in a press conference Monday that officers and specially-trained K-9 units did not finโ€ฆ 48 minutes ago

FOX 7 Austin .@Austin_Police @Chief_Manley stated in a press conference Monday that officers and specially-trained K-9 units didโ€ฆ https://t.co/8UE0cPbd0U 57 minutes ago

Angie ๐Ÿณ๏ธโ€๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ RT @indystar: Dreasjon Reed's family to speak at event near scene of IMPD officer-involved shooting https://t.co/KqN17P0cdM https://t.co/kMโ€ฆ 4 hours ago

IndyStar Watch live: Dreasjon Reed's family to speak at event near scene of IMPD officer-involved shooting https://t.co/BnadRZA5UF 5 hours ago

IndyStar RT @mykalmphoto: Happening soon: #DreasjonReed's family to speak at event near scene of IMPD officer-involved shooting https://t.co/F6nfYx4โ€ฆ 5 hours ago

Mykal McEldowney Happening soon: #DreasjonReed's family to speak at event near scene of IMPD officer-involved shooting https://t.co/F6nfYx460j via @indystar 5 hours ago

IndyStar Dreasjon Reed's family to speak at event near scene of IMPD officer-involved shooting https://t.co/KqN17P0cdM https://t.co/kMaSVIM3lN 5 hours ago