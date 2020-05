Friends Remember Santa Cruz Shark Attack Victim As Religious, Kind And Genuine Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:54s - Published 5 hours ago Friends Remember Santa Cruz Shark Attack Victim As Religious, Kind And Genuine Jeff Nguyen reports on friends remembering the kindness and passion of surfer killed in fatal Manresa Beach shark attack (5-10-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Santa Cruz surfer killed in shark attack identified SAN JOSE, Calif. — Officials have confirmed that the surfer who was killed in a shark attack on...

Seattle Times - Published 14 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this