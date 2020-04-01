Adhyayan Suman Shocking REACTION On His EX Girlfriend Kangana Ranaut LIVE INTERVIEW
|
In an live interaction with Bollywood Now, Actor Adhyayan Suman spills the beans on how did he deal with struggles in Bollywood after his breakup with Kangana Ranaut and his past life, the controversy around the relationship and how his parents helped him in the difficult time!
