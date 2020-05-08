Shanghai Disneyland reopens after three months closure due to conoravirus

While Mickey Mouse joined familiar Disney characters welcoming the crowds, the Shanghai experience will not be as it was: Instead of parades and fireworks, there are mandatory masks, temperature screenings and social distancing for visitors and employees.

Thousands of visitors streamed into Shanghai Disneyland on Monday (May 11) for the first time in three months as the Chinese park became the first reopened by Walt Disney Co after the coronavirus pandemic brought the Magic Kingdom to a standstill.

Prior to the park's reopening, roughly thirty annual pass holders in Mickey Mouse outfits waited outside its gates where, to enforce social distancing, yellow squares had been drawn on the ground for people queuing to stand in.

Monday's guests, mostly parents with children or young couples, were greeted by waving park staff as they walked in, having been asked to show a green health code on their mobile phones before being allowed in.

The Chinese government has asked Disney to cap attendance of the re-opened park at 30% of capacity, or roughly 24,000 people, but Disney plans to open the park "far below" that capacity to try out new safeguards.

Disney has closed its theme parks in the U.S. -- Disneyland and Walt Disney World -- until further notice.

All of its theme parks worldwide, from Paris to Hong Kong to Tokyo, remain closed and have not yet announced plans for reopening.