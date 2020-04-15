|
Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars Are About to Huddle Together with the Moon
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars Are About to Huddle Together with the Moon
From May 11th-14th, three planets are teaming up with the moon to dazzle in the night sky.
