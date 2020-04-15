Global  

Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars Are About to Huddle Together with the Moon 

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars Are About to Huddle Together with the Moon 

Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars Are About to Huddle Together with the Moon 

From May 11th-14th, three planets are teaming up with the moon to dazzle in the night sky.

Tweets about this

tideblue

ao RT @CDiggsKGUNWX: If you're an early riser, you will be treated to a nice view in the southeastern sky this week. Mars, Saturn and Jupiter… 7 hours ago

CDiggsKGUNWX

Cuyler Diggs If you're an early riser, you will be treated to a nice view in the southeastern sky this week. Mars, Saturn and Ju… https://t.co/I5PKzcI3qW 8 hours ago

planetdeanza

De Anza Planetarium Look to the east of south at 5:30 a.m., about one third of the way up, to see a triangle of Jupiter, Saturn and the… https://t.co/YzmyqiIdfb 12 hours ago

jrjordan

Jared Jordan RT @accuweather: From May 11th-14th, three planets are teaming up with the moon to dazzle in the night sky. https://t.co/qVSXsZlgTl 14 hours ago

DiamondGlyph

Diamond Glyph I think it should be okay with the extra work that I do, plus its Mars is conjunct my natal Mars, in 11H Jupiter's… https://t.co/VOZd3HyhU5 15 hours ago

accuweather

AccuWeather From May 11th-14th, three planets are teaming up with the moon to dazzle in the night sky. https://t.co/qVSXsZlgTl 15 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars Are About to Huddle Together with the Moon https://t.co/gijMHjsP3i From May 11th-14th,… https://t.co/44DZrwN8AV 1 day ago

AsValy

valy as mano Travel on Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and anywhere in the Universe. It's time to think about other ships and pr… https://t.co/kSfF10N4Qj 1 day ago


Moon, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars all visible in Swiss night sky [Video]

Moon, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars all visible in Swiss night sky

The moon, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars were all visible on April 15 in Erde, Switzerland. This stunning footage shows the three planets and the earth's moon all shining brightly in the night's sky.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41Published